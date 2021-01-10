IN Focus: Bucshon, Carson blame President for inciting violence in DC

INDIANAPOLIS – In the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence in the nation’s capital, Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) both placed varying levels on blame on President Donald Trump for inciting the riotous mob that breached the Capitol building during the final certification of the Presidential election.

In the video above, Bucshon and Carson describe their accounts of what took place on Wednesday and share their thoughts on the President’s role in the attacks.

“I cannot condone this dangerous rhetoric by the President. Words have meaning and many of the President’s supporters took him literally, resulting in the attempted insurrection,” said Rep. Bucshon in a statement Thursday morning.

“This is bigger than any one President,” added Bucshon, who was careful to note his support of the President’s policies these last four years. “In the United States, we do not solve our political differences with violence. In addition, politicians don’t attempt to hold on to power by resorting to insurrection. We have elections and then a peaceful transition of power.”

Rep. Bucshon also came to Vice President Mike Pence’s defense after the VP was pressured by Trump to somehow overturn the results while presiding over the final certification which is typically (and legally) nothing more than a formality.

“Mike Pence is an honorable man and outstanding public servant,” said Bucshon. “I am honored to call him a friend. Under trying circumstances he faithfully carried out his constitutional duty to preside over the counting of Electoral College votes.”

Bucshon said he shared some of his Republican colleagues’ concerns about election integrity, but wasn’t willing to vote against the certification of the electoral college, particularly after Wednesday’s violence.

Rep. Carson delivered an even sharper rebuke of the President in a statement posted to Twitter this week, announcing his support for a second impeachment of President Trump before his term ends.

“President Trump may be leaving office in matter of weeks, but the assault on the Capitol shows how much damage his demagoguery can do in just one day,” said Carson. “We must remove him from office as soon as possible — through invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment.”

The growing calls for the President’s removal have come largely from Democrats so far, while a handful of Republicans (though none from Indiana) had also signaled potential support for the effort.

In the meantime, Indiana Democrats have also called for the resignation of Sen. Mike Braun and four members of the state’s congressional delegation who voted against certification of some of the election results on Wednesday.

Braun changed course after Wednesday’s violence, ultimately deciding to vote in favor of the certification “to get this ugly day behind us.”

But four Republican members took the opposite approach on one or more of the votes: Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4), Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3), Rep. Greg Pence (IN-6) and Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN-2).

“They value the fringe ideology of Trumpism over protecting the U.S. Constitution and the fundamental values of the United States of America,” said John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “It shouldn’t take a domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol for some to speak up, and these Indiana Republican politicians have disgraced Hoosiers’ trust to uphold their constitutional duties. They must resign.”