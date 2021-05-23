IN Focus: Bucshon reacts to new CDC guidance, explains vote against January 6th commission

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to share his thoughts on the new CDC guidance permitting vaccinated people to go without masks in most circumstances, and the resulting impact on mask mandates for state and local governments, and in the halls of Congress.

“I think the guidance from the CDC was a long time coming,” said Bucshon. “If you look at the history of vaccination for all kinds of diseases, once you’re adequately vaccinated, you don’t catch the disease but you also don’t spread it.”

A practicing physician and member of the GOP doctors’ caucus, Rep. Bucshon and his colleagues have been urging Americans to get vaccinated in recent weeks, producing PSA’s touting the vaccine.

Bucshon was also asked about his vote against the bi-partisan January 6th commission, which could face an uncertain future in the Senate after being passed Wednesday by lawmakers in the House.

Supporters hope the commission will investigate the deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill earlier this year, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Political leaders like Speaker Pelosi and Vice President Pence had to evacuate, amidst threats to their lives. Several police officers were injured, and one died.

Bucshon said he’s not entirely opposed to the idea of a commission to study the events of that day, and noted that he was among those who voted to certify the election results. Still, he remains opposed to the staffing structure of the proposed commission, which would include an equal number of Democrats and Republicans though its staff would be appointed by Democrats, who hold the majority in Congress.

“We want a balanced, fair, accountable commission that gets to the facts,” said Bucshon. “I’m not afraid of the facts, I want the facts, and I think the American people do too.”

Nearly all of Indiana’s congressional Republicans voted against the commission, including former Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN).

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) was the only Republican from Indiana to vote for the commission, noting his support for the police.

“An assault on police anywhere is an assault on police everywhere, and I will absolutely investigate attacks on officers to the fullest extent,” said Hollingsworth in a written statement.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) also issued a statement critical of Republicans for their vote against the commission.

“Many of my Republican colleagues are trying to gaslight Americans about what happened on January 6th. Don’t buy it,” said Carson. “It’s an attempt to evade accountability for the party’s embrace of Trump’s big lie. If we don’t face reality, the same thing will happen again.”