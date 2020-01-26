IN Focus: Buttigieg campaigns ahead of Iowa caucus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The all-important Iowa caucuses are just eight days away, with many of the candidates making a last minute push for support, while others still remain in Washington for the ongoing impeachment trial.

Recent polls have shown a close race, with former VP Joe Biden still ahead in many recent surveys, while former Mayor Pete Buttigieg has slipped to fourth in some of the recent polls behind Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In the video above, we discuss the latest news from the campaign trail with Importantville's Adam Wren and we also hear from Iowa caucus-goers who took part in "The Deciders" focus group on WHO-TV in Des Moines.

WHO-TV's Dave Price joined us last week on IN Focus to recap the latest Presidential debate and analyze the field of candidates competing in the nation's first primary contest.

This weekend the state's largest newspaper, The Des Moines Register, also announced which candidate their editorial board is endorsing in next month's caucus.

Stay tuned for more coverage from Iowa on next week's edition of IN Focus.