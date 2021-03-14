IN Focus: Buttigieg, Young discuss Indiana impact of American Rescue Plan

INDIANAPOLIS – Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus in the former South Bend mayor’s first Indiana television interview since joining the Biden administration in January.

Buttigieg and other Democrats have been highly visible in recent days, touting various aspects of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden on Thursday.

“We’re in a crisis of historic proportions and I think there’s much more danger in doing too little than there is in doing too much,” said Buttigieg.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) also appeared on IN Focus, discussing the reasons he voted against the President’s stimulus plan.

“We’re trustees of the tax payers’ dollars,” said Young. “We need targeted packages. And people work hard for their money so I’m not here to waste money, I’m here to support all the priorities Hoosiers want.”

Young and every other member of the Republican caucus voted against the bill in a party-line vote.

Other members of Indiana’s congressional delegation joined FOX59 and CBS4 for a live town hall to discuss the legislation on Wednesday.

Moving forward, Young said he hoped future legislative packages would involve more bi-partisan support, and Buttigieg also expressed hope for some bi-partisan input when it comes to an infrastructure package that could be coming before Congress in the coming months.

“I’m talking to Republican and Democratic senators and House members all the time, and there is bipartisan energy to get something done here,” said Sec. Buttigieg, who gave a handful of television interviews across the country this week touting the stimulus bill.