With the 2024 election right around the corner, the candidates for President and Indiana governor are discussing a number of key issues, including the nation’s economy.

In the video above, our Washington bureau has the latest on the impeachment inquiry being led by House Republicans as former VP and former Indiana governor Mike Pence shares his thoughts on the United Auto Workers strike, and other issues raised during NewsNation’s town hall Wednesday night with Iowa voters.

In the video below, the GOP candidates for governor discuss the economy and other issues during an event last week with Hamilton County Republicans.

The economy was also a key focus of candidate Brad Chambers’ interview with WANE-TV as seen in the video below: