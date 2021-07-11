IN Focus: Carson, Hollingsworth discuss infrastructure debate

INDIANAPOLIS – Members of Indiana’s congressional delegation are discussing the bi-partisan infrastructure deal that President Joe Biden is hoping will pass the Senate in the coming weeks.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared at event in Indianapolis last week, calling for the passage of the American Jobs Plan which he said would help grow our state and nation’s infrastructure efforts.

“When you’re talking about the over 40,000 roads and bridges across the country that have to be repaved, resurfaced, even rebuilt, we’re talking about rebuilding our rail infrastructure, our highway infrastructure, airways and more importantly broadband, not only in rural communities but in urban centers… you’re going to have make an investment,” said Carson. “This is a monumental piece of legislation.”

Carson said he hoped the bill could get to the President’s desk in the coming weeks, but acknowledged it may not get final Congressional approval until after the August recess.

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) sounded less optimistic about the bill’s ultimate fate and any resulting tax impact, pointing to the fact that he and other lawmakers had not yet been able to read all the details of the bipartisan deal.

“I don’t want to see gargantuan tax increases that will impact hard working Hoosiers today to pay for those infrastructure improvements,” said Hollingsworth.