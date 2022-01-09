IN Focus: Congressman André Carson reflects on the January 6 events at the Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a solemn week on Capitol Hill as lawmakers remembered the events of January 6th on the one-year anniversary of the attack. Throughout the day, federal officials expressed their gratitude to law enforcement tasked with protecting the building. Congressman André Carson shared his thoughts to IN Focus, as he was specifically targeted that day for being a Muslim member of Congress.

Carson took the time to recall where he was on that day. After being stopped by a Capitol Police officer, he was told to go and stay in his office. He was able to leave 10 hours later. He praised the January 6th Commission looking into the attack, but he fears a steady stream of disinformation will derail their work.

“What I want people to remember is that this is not just a protest that got out of hand,” Carson said. “It was a deadly terror attack, orchestrated in part by a sitting president and members of Congress.”

Some of that false information, Carson says, is still being spearheaded by his fellow members of Congress.

“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle who are trying to downplay what happened, they were targets of that very mob,” Carson said. “You know it’s sad to say, it’s sad to me that we have colleagues who are working so hard to protect a group of people who would have harmed them had they had the chance to do so.”

President Biden echoed Carson’s sentiments. During an address on Capitol Hill, the president blamed the. previous administration for spreading distrust in the nation’s election systems.

“The former President of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” President Biden said. “He’s done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interests more important than his country’s interests, than America’s interests.”

Carson expressed the importance of having reliable, accurate information to drive the country forward. Stressing the need to stay engaged, Carson warned about potential incidents in the future.

“I think that if we fall asleep at the wheel it becomes much easier for these anti-democratic forces to really gain ground,” Carson said. “If that happens, then January 6th may go down in history as a prelude to events that are far worse.”

