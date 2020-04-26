IN Focus: COVID-19 impacts candidates from messaging, medical standpoint

INDIANAPOLIS – The coronavirus crisis has suddenly changed so many aspects of American life, including the process of campaigning for public office.

Local candidates have focused entirely on the COVID-19 pandemic, creating more virtual operations and changing much of their messaging to focus on the public health crisis.

This week, the Democratic candidate for governor, Dr. Woody Myers was tested for the virus and though he said he would likely not disclose the results, on Saturday the candidate did reveal that he tested negative after telling reporters that he had in fact experienced some mild symptoms.

“I am happy to share the good news that I received my coronavirus test results today and am, fortunately, negative. I now understand in a very personal way the anxiety thousands of Hoosiers feel every day waiting for their test results,” said Myers. “But, testing is so important – both as a part of taking care of yourself and your family and for providing good public health information so we can actively target resources to fight the virus. We must do more as a state to ensure that any Hoosier that wants a test, gets a test.”

Myers’ test was conducted by Aria Diagnostics, which has been at the center of a controversy over whether state officials could have done more to accept the company’s offer to help provide testing supplies. State officials have said they never rejected the offer, and say they appreciate the help the company has provided.

But the candidate’s test also generated some reaction from political opponents, including GOP chairman Kyle Hupfer:

Is anyone else confused? @adamwren @nkellyatJG @jakeoakman So 1. He decided to get a test and invite media—no symptoms. 2. Media asks why getting test with no symptoms—they think publicity stunt? 3. Miraculously develops symptoms overnight. Anyone buying this? https://t.co/jcM7Sn82uv — Kyle Hupfer (@ChairmanHupfer) April 23, 2020

Beyond the race for governor, the public health crisis has also made waves in the hotly contested 5th district congressional race to replace Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN).

With multiple candidates in the race, campaigns have struggled to get their message out to voters ahead of the June primary.

And if you haven’t been paying close attention, you may have missed a number of developments in recent days that have been largely overshadowed by more pressing news about the coronavirus.

Here’s a rundown of some of the latest headlines on the 5th district race:

Republican candidate Victoria Spartz, who currently serves in the state senate, has called for a special session of the general assembly to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

GOP candidate Chuck Dietzen was asked by Mother Teresa’s attorney to stop using her name and likeness in campaign ads, as reported Sunday in the Indianapolis Star.

GOP Candidate Beth Henderson was endorsed by big-name donors Forest and Charlotte Lucas.

Democratic candidate Christina Hale was endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

While Henderson and Spartz have been visible so far in terms of television ads, candidates Carl Brizzi and Kelly Mitchell have launched new ads in recent days, focusing on the COVID-19 crisis. Mitchell’s ad is also somewhat biographical, while Brizzi’s ad takes direct aim at China.

Speaking of taking aim at China, this tweet also raised some eyebrows this past week, when former congressman Todd Rokita said he wouldn’t hesitate to take legal action against China if he were to “serve this great state again as a statewide elected official…”

Rokita did not respond to request for comment about whether he is indeed seeking the party’s nomination for attorney general this year. Rokita’s comments came the day after former candidate for AG Adam Krupp dropped out of the race. Party leaders have called for current AG Curtis Hill to step down after groping allegations he faced in 2018, but Hill did not resign and is again seeking the party’s nomination for re-election.

Republican party delegates will choose a nominee at their June convention, but it’s still unclear whether the party will be able to hold their convention in person. Democrats have already changed plans to hold their convention virtually.

If I ever am in a position to serve this great state again as a statewide elected official, you can bet your last dollar that one of my first orders of business would be to sue China and doggedly pursue their tyrannical leadership for the damage they caused us. #WewillhelpTrump pic.twitter.com/G7I2auFfMx — Todd Rokita (@ToddRokitaIN) April 22, 2020