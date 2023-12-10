INDIANAPOLIS – Former attorney general Curtis Hill appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss his campaign for governor.

Hill has recently proposed scaling back the state’s gas tax, and has also been vocal about other more nationally-focused issues making news on the campaign trail, including immigration and foreign investments in real estate.

The former AG also continues to face questions about the suspension of his law license after groping allegations that led Republicans to nominate Todd Rokita instead of Hill in 2020.

In the video above, Hill discusses several of these issues and the crowded GOP primary field that includes several well-known candidates for governor.

See more of our interviews with Hill and the other candidates in the weeks ahead as our coverage of the 2024 election continues on IN Focus.