INDIANAPOLIS – Democratic candidate Destiny Wells appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the race for Indiana attorney general, the second statewide elected position she has sought in recent years.

Wells ran unsuccessfully for Secretary of State against Diego Morales last year, and is now seeking to challenge AG Todd Rokita in 2024.

Rokita recently faced a disciplinary investigation from the Indiana Supreme Court’s disciplinary commission and now faces additional scrutiny over comments he made after the initial probe.

Wells said the scrutiny would be a key focus in her campaign, but not her only focus.

In the video above, Wells discusses the race for AG and responds to criticism of her campaign from Indiana Republicans.

“We just had too much on the table,” said Wells. “I’m first and foremost an attorney, I’ve worked in the office, and everything about this race just called us to run again.”

Rokita is running for a second term after being elected in 2020 to succeed former AG Curtis Hill, whose law license was temporarily suspended by the disciplinary commission during his time in office after a groping allegation. Hill is now seeking the GOP nomination for governor in 2024.