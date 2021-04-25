IN Focus: DNC chair, Indiana lawmakers discuss gun laws, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers discussed the issue of gun reform in the wake of this month’s deadly shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) led a moment of silence in Congress, as state lawmakers again discussed various proposals that have been introduced but have failed to pass in the General Assembly.

In the video above, we hear from State Sen. Erin Houchin (R-Salem) and State Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) and talk one-on-one with DNC chair Jaime Harrison about a wide range of issues from gun law to police reform to infrastructure that are likely to be addressed by President Joe Biden in his first address to Congress next week.

“We have not invested in infrastructure in a very long time,” said Harrison. “There are miles of bridges and highways in Indiana that are in poor condition.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) also shares his thoughts on the infrastructure debate in an interview recorded last week.

“I want roads and bridges,” said Young. “I want to make sure we’re investing in traditional infrastructure priorities and my hope is we can work together in a bipartisan way as we have traditionally done on infrastructure bills.”

In the video below, see our entire interview with Harrison recorded Thursday afternoon: