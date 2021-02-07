IN Focus: Former Indianapolis mayor reflects on Super Bowl legacy, city’s past and present

INDIANAPOLIS – As he and his wife prepare to retire to South Carolina later this month, former Indianapolis mayor Greg Ballard is spending a lot of time reflecting on the past, and the city he led for eight years after being elected in a stunning upset in 2007.

In the video above, Ballard looks back at Indy’s successful bid to host the 2012 Super Bowl, an event that brought the city widespread plaudits from league officials.

“The Super Bowl was a lot of fun,” said Ballard. “I always thought we could pull this kind of thing off… and we did it so well compared to anyone else who’s ever done it.”

Ballard said he felt his administration left the city in good hands, and while he noted some of the lower homicide numbers the city experienced during his first term and part of his second term, he was reluctant to directly criticize his successor’s handling of violent crime or the city’s approach to the ongoing pandemic and the resulting restrictions throughout.

“I get asked all the time ‘aren’t you glad you’re not in office?’ and I say ‘no we had a good team and I think we would have handled it well’ however I’m not, you’ve noticed criticized anything on that,” Ballard said. “People in office deserve to do their job without people like me on the sideline saying anything… I give them a lot of leeway because they’re looking at numbers that probably the rest of us aren’t seeing.”

Ballard had considered a run for Congress last year, but ultimately decided against it.

The former mayor and longtime Republican said last month’s violent insurrection on Capitol Hill was a moment that ‘shook him like nothing else’ in his adult life.

“This was a violent attempt to overthrow the will of the people,” said Ballard. “This was the certification of the vote of the federal election, and they’re in there to stop that vote. I don’t see how you can see that any other way… How do you justify that? Fifty states counted their vote, it was pretty clear what happened. It was very disturbing to me and I don’t like that some members of our party are trying to excuse that sort of thing. I think that was horrible.”

Ballard said he plans to remain involved with a handful of projects here in the Indianapolis area, and would be back often to visit his hometown.