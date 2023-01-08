WASHINGTON, DC – After four days and fifteen votes, it’s finally over.

Throughout this chaotic week in the nation’s capital, Indiana’s congressional delegation has been sharing its perspective on the marathon four-day process that ultimately led to the House of Representatives electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.

In an interview with our Washington bureau, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) explained her decision to vote ‘present’ for a handful of votes this week, before changing her vote back to McCarthy.

“We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone’s time,” said Spartz earlier this week. “That’s why I voted present.”

In the video above, we also hear from Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN), who both supported McCarthy throughout the week, and our interview with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), who joined his caucus in voting for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“It’s a very sad week. I think we’re entering an unknown period of time where we’re not even able to be sworn in and do the job that people elected us to do,” said Carson earlier this week. “Everyone is frustrated.”

This week’s events were particularly frustrating for new members of Congress, such as Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) who had to wait several days before officially being sworn into her new role.

“The American people elected a Republican House majority to put a check on Washington’s reckless spending and the Biden Administration’s big government agenda. I’m encouraged our conference united around what’s best for our country and together elected Speaker McCarthy to get things done for Hoosiers at home. I am ready to get to work,” Houchin said in a statement early Saturday morning.