IN Focus: Myers blasts Holcomb’s response to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Former state health commissioner and candidate for governor Dr. Woody Myers appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the race for governor and the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Myers was critical of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent mask mandate, saying the measure should be criminally enforceable.

“Governor Eric Holcomb stalled for months, caving to the anti-science conservatives—taking action only when every single state surrounding us implemented a mask order,” Myers said in a statement last week.

Myers’ campaign has struggled to raise money, and recently reported having just around $70,000 cash on hand, compared to several million in the governor’s campaign account.

This week, Myers did receive the support of former Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, whose PAC announced it would be supporting the Myers campaign along with several other local Democrats.