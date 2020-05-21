IN Focus: Myers endorses Biden ahead of Indiana primary

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo By SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Democratic candidate for governor Woody Myers is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for President, with less than two weeks remaining until Indiana’s rescheduled Democratic primary. The endorsement is certainly no surprise, given both candidates are now essentially uncontested ahead of next month’s vote.

A few months ago, when Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg were winning delegates and early contests, it seemed possible Indiana’s primary could again make a difference in the nominating process. But that was before Biden’s surge on Super Tuesday, and the ensuing public health crisis which quickly changed the national landscape.

Myers also had initially faced competition within the party, but outlasted two competitors who never really got off the ground – State Sen. Eddie Melton and tech executive Josh Owens.

In a statement sent to FOX59 by the Biden campaign, the presumptive gubernatorial nominee praised Biden’s experience.

“I look forward to working with Vice President Biden to encourage Hoosiers to vote for an administration that will work for them, not corporate interests,” said Myers. “Vice President Biden is a true statesman with the vision and experience our country needs to recover from this economic crisis. We need a President who will be guided by science and the ability to put the good of the nation ahead for his own gain. Vice President Biden is the right choice in November and for the future of our country.”

In recent weeks, Biden has also picked up endorsements from many of his former primary opponents, including Mayor Buttigieg.

Here in Indiana, the former VP has also been endorsed by Rep. Pete Visclosky, former Sen. Joe Donnelly, former Rep. Lee Hamilton, State Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, and the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Voters will head to the polls for the Indiana primary on June 2, with thousands of voters already requesting absentee ballots after the state expanded mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Indiana’s primary is typically held the first week in May, and while it’s often too late in the calendar to make much of a difference in the nominating process, our state did play a key role in 2008 when then-Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. Hillary Clinton campaigned here in the midst of their primary battle, and again in 2016, when candidate Donald Trump defeated Sen. Ted Cruz to essentially clinch the Republican nomination for President.