INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about this past week’s elections and what they mean for 2024?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Lara Beck, Tony Samue, Terri Austin and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the results of the mayoral elections, and the upcoming elections in 2024.

And in the videos below, see our panel’s picks for this week’s winners and losers, reaction from candidates around the state, and video from our panel’s live election night webcast.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.