IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying this election year about the ongoing fight against COVID-19? How do the political dynamics involved square with the latest information from doctors and scientists?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel, Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, and recap Wednesday’s debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

And see who the panel is picking for this week’s edition of ‘winners and losers’: