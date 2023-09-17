INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about this week’s top political headlines across the state?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Terri Austin and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest news from the campaign trail and the impeachment inquiry being called for by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

And in the video below, our panel picks this week’s winners and losers.

Join us again next week – during football season our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.