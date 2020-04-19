IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the controversy over Rep. Trey Hollingsworth’s comments about the coronavirus health risks being the “lesser of two evils” compared to the economic risks?

And how are state and federal officials handling the growing debate over re-opening parts of our economy?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Lara Beck, Tony Samuel, Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the government’s response to COVID-19 and the political fallout from a controversial week in the news.

