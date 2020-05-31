IN Focus: Panelists discuss protests, upcoming primary, this week’s top stories

1  of  2
Politics
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about next week’s primary? What about the delays involving absentee ballots?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel discuss this week’s top stories, including the upcoming Indiana primary, and the protests in Minnesota, Indiana and across the country after the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

