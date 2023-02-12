INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, with those reactions largely coming along party lines.

As the president hits the road to tout his domestic agenda and lay the groundwork for a possible run for re-election, he’s also facing more questions about the continued threat of high-altitude aerial devices after a third such device was shot down by the US military over the weekend.

Biden referred to the threat posed by China during Tuesday night’s address, and also called for the country to ‘come together’ in the midst of these divided times.

In the video above, Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) and Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) share their thoughts on Biden’s address, as we also talk one-on-one with Sec. Jennifer Granholm about the president’s speech.

“The president was very strong,” said Carson. “He addressed the economy, he addressed police reform. and he addressed the infrastructure bill.”

“He hit on the points he thinks are legislative and administrative victories this past year,” said Bucshon. “He talked about a lot of federal spending … much of which House Republicans didn’t support.”

