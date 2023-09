INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been twenty years since the death of former governor Frank O’Bannon, who died in office five days after suffering a stroke in 2003.

This week, we sat down with former first lady Judy O’Bannon to discuss the former governor’s life and legacy.

In the video above, she shares her thoughts on the impact O’Bannon had on Indiana, and her memories of those tragic days twenty years ago.

O’Bannon served as governor from 1997 until his death in 2003.