INDIANAPOLIS – As the January 6th Committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump, FOX59’s Kristen Eskow is speaking with Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN-06) on his experiences that day. Of course, his brother Mike Pence was the then-Vice President, tasked with presiding over the counting of electoral votes, and formally certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Rep. Pence began by saying he’d be in favor of the committee continuing its work if Republicans take back the House. However, he adds it’s up to the leaders of his party regarding the committee’s future, and that lawmakers should investigate different aspects of what happened that day.

“I don’t have a problem… in terms of what they should have been doing,” Rep. Pence said. “I’d like to hear where was the leadership, what did people know before January 6th. If leadership on my side of aisle wants to continue those investigations, and I think that’s going to happen.”

Rep. Pence began to criticize lawmakers on the committee for the way they’ve handled the investigation.

“This has just been a one-sided, ‘Let’s find out what Trump did, what Trump knew,'” Rep. Pence said. “We’re not talking about what happened in the days before.”

The representative commented on some of the committee’s findings, such as the fact that rioters were only 40 feet of the Vice President.

“I was with my brother that entire day, and I witnessed what did and didn’t happen,” Rep. Pence said. “The Secret Service came in and said, ‘You need to go.’ Three times my brother refused to go. Those veterans out there know what the Fifth General Order is. ‘I will not leave my post until properly relieved.'”

Rep. Pence described some of the scenes presented by the committee, showing security personnel escort Vice President Pence and his staff to the loading doc of the U.S. Capitol. After the Secret Service suggested the Vice President should get in a secure vehicle, he refused and said ‘we’re good here.’ Rep. Pence aggreed.

“I felt we were good there, too,” Rep. Pence said. “There was only one door in. The SWAT team was there. Then my brother spent the next 4 to 5 hours trying to get us back into session so we could finish the job that we came to do that day.”

Rep. Pence adds that he didn’t know of staffers calling their families to “say goodbye.”

“I didn’t call and say goodbye, I didn’t feel unsafe in that situation,” Rep. Pence.

Turning to future committee hearings, Rep. Pence said he is willing to speak with lawmakers on his experience.

“I would but they’ve never asked,” Rep. Pence said. “Frankly… I think the reason they haven’t asked me to testify is because I’ve said a number of times… I’d like to know where the leadership was and what they were doing while my brother was standing his post.”

At it’s ninth and most recent hearing, lawmakers on the January 6th Committee released never-before-seen footage of congressional leaders calling and coordinating assistance to restore order in the Capitol. Rep. Pence also gave his thoughts on classified documents left at at Mar-a-Lago. Right now, he wants to see how things play out and has not formed an opinion on the ongoing investigation.

“I kind of believe like it sats in the good book, ‘Investigate before finding fault,'” Rep. Pence said. “I know they are investigating and we’ll see where that goes.”

Rep. Greg Pence is campaigning against Democratic challenger Cinde Wirth for the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District, which now includes the south side of Indianapolis. In the video below, watch our one-on-one interviews with both candidates.

In particular, we heard from Wirth on the possibility of President Joe Biden running for re-election.

“I think at this point, that’s not what we need to focus on,” Wirth said. “I think we need to focus on getting through November and that will come afterward.”

Below is the current makeup of Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Watch more on Rep. Greg Pence, January 6th, and the midterm elections in the video at the top of the page.