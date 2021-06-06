IN Focus: Sen. Braun addresses questions on Jan. 6th commission vote, other topics

INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) defended his position on the January 6th commission and shared his thoughts on a number of key issues in a one-on-one interview this week with Statehouse reporter Kristen Eskow.

Braun stated his opposition to the commission, but wasn’t present for the vote.

“The vote of the ones that were there was not going to affect the outcome, and I had a statement that was clear, I was against it in general and other situations had required me to do otherwise and it wasn’t going to make a difference,” said Braun.

Democrats have been critical of Braun’s handling of the vote.

“Mike Braun’s choice to skip out on his elected duties is the greatest disrespect to the office and our nation, and what’s worse, it further depicts an Indiana Republican Party that has lost its identity to do the right thing by protecting our American democracy and values above hollow, partisan politics,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director fo the Indiana Democratic Party.

Braun was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing infrastructure negotiations and the vaccination efforts in Indiana and nationwide.

In the video above, we also hear from transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg on the administration’s continuing efforts to encourage higher rates of vaccination across the country.