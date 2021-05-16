IN Focus: Sen. Braun, Rep. Carson discuss mask guidance, Cheney controversy

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, discussing a number of key headlines in recent days, including the CDC’s decision to change its mask guidance for vaccinated Americans.

“I think this is very welcome news, thanks to life-saving vaccines we are slowly but surely getting back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Carson.

In the video above, see more of Carson’s remarks on that topic, and his thoughts on the controversy in Congress over the GOP’s move to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role in the party.

“I’m very disappointed Republicans are punishing her for simply telling the truth,” said Carson.

In our full interview, Carson also shared his thoughts on the homeland security and infrastructure implications of this week’s pipeline shutdown, and the ongoing escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Our Washington bureau also caught up with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and attorney general Todd Rokita (R-IN) to discuss Cheney’s removal and the GOP’s future, with many in the party still intently focused on the 2020 election and the former President’s statements suggesting the election was somehow stolen from him last year.

“I think that was untenable to have Liz Cheney there when that does not reflect the large majority point of view there. But I think Republicans have to be careful that we need every live, warm body to be a member of the party. I’ve been one who says we need to do better at engaging growing demographics, especially young people,” said Braun. “I think this is just a spat in the moment that we’ll get through.”

Rokita also shared his thoughts on the Cheney controversy, the 2020 election and ensuing election reform bills coming from Democrats at the federal level, and from Republicans at the state level.

The newly-elected attorney general promised the state would file suit if Democrats were successful at passing election reforms in Congress, and also stated “he did not know” when asked if he felt the 2020 election was stolen.

Since taking office, Rokita has made headlines on several controversial topics, courting attention on a number of hot-button issues making news around the country, including his fight against “big tech” companies, which IndyStar columnist James Briggs called a “taxpayer funded political campaign” in a recent column.

