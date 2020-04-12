IN Focus: Sen. Lanane discusses tragic nursing home outbreak, state response to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, reacting to the tragic news that nearly a dozen nursing home residents had died in an outbreak of COVID-19 in Madison County.

“It is a tragic situation,” said Lanane. “I have been in contact with the state. They are taking measures to hopefully prevent any further harm, and they have assured me there will be a quarantine that will occur.”

The Indiana State Health Department described it as a ‘worst-case scenario’ with 11 residents who have died as of mid-week, and another 20 people in isolation on Friday at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.

In a statement, the facility says they are taking every precaution to sanitize the facility and exhibit extensive measures of social distancing with their residents. All of their employees are being issued personal protective equipment.

State health officials will move any COVID-19 negative residents to another nursing home. Even those not showing signs will be tested for the virus. If it comes back positive, they will remain at Bethany Pointe.

“We’re going to need to learn some things out of this terrible situation,” said Lanane. “I have some grave concerns about how we are coordinating to make sure these things don’t happen at a local level.”