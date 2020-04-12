IN Focus: Sen. Young discusses coronavirus crisis, federal response

INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to answer questions on the federal response to COVID-19 and the concerns over surging case numbers in Indiana and beyond.

“I have great confidence in our state leadership on the ground,” said Young. “Am I concerned? Of course I’m concerned, like all officials and really all Americans, that we get out in front of this possible and once the work is this so we have the capacity to respond.”

Young also discussed the economic impact of the virus, with many small businesses seeking relief from the government finding those funds coming in much slower than expected.

Officials with the Indiana Bankers Association told us they’re still doing everything they can to get Paycheck Protection Program money to small businesses, but they insist the process had several hiccups when it was rolled out nearly one week ago. Though many banks have gotten applications into the system, there are some who still haven’t been able to make it work.

In our interview Thursday morning, Sen. Young acknowledged things aren’t moving as quickly as expected.

‪“I absolutely understand the frustration, and improvements have been made since then. We’ve seen tens of billions of dollars that have already gone out the door and helping our small businesses and their workers,” said Young.

The IBA said once the application is approved by the SBA, it should be a 10-day turnaround. However, money is limited and won’t be granted to every applicant.‪

Businesses are encouraged to work with their personal banker to turn in everything they need to get the application in as soon as possible. IBA is looking to the federal government to pass another round of PPP funding.

‪More small business relief is still being debated in Congress, and in the video above, Young shares his thoughts on the federal response while also sharing praise for Gov. Eric Holcomb’s leadership at the state level.

After a chaotic situation in Wisconsin this past week, Young was also asked about the calls for election reforms at the state and federal level to allow for expanded mail-in voting in the midst of this pandemic.

“Well I of course want to make sure that everyone who is eligible to vote under the law has an opportunity to vote in these are extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances,” said Young.

“Election decisions are made at the state level, and while I won’t be intervening there out of respect for our state level officials, I certainly will be taking strong advisement whatever they decide to do as we think about additional resources or changes that might be made needed to be made to accommodate their decisions.”

The Indiana Election Commission will meet on April 22nd to make a decision on how the June 2nd Primary Election will be conducted.

This week, we also heard from several other Indiana lawmakers on various issues relating to the federal response, including Rep. Larry Bucshon, Rep. Andre Carson and Sen. Mike Braun.