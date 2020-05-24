IN Focus: Spartz pushes back against scrutiny ahead of June 2 primary

INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Victoria Spartz appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the crowded congressional primary in Indiana’s fifth district.

Days away from the primary, Spartz appears to be the leading contender atop a large field of candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the seat currently being held by retiring Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN).

Spartz currently leads the Republican field when it comes to cash on hand, but also faced questions about the source of a recent $750,000 personal campaign loan, questions her opponent Carl Brizzi has continued to raise in recent days.

Spartz’s campaign responded in a statement earlier this month calling it a “nasty, false, misogynistic attack – implying that a woman with advanced degrees who has audited Fortune 500 companies, and now runs successful businesses in commercial real estate and agriculture–couldn’t have made the money needed to fund her campaign.”

“I’m willing to spend my own money and not be accountable to special interests or anyone else,” Spartz insisted. “This is just politics. I know Carl is very upset but voters will decide.”

Spartz’s campaign has also been backed in recent weeks by the conservative Club for Growth, which has gone after Brizzi in recent mailings and TV ads.

In recent weeks, Brizzi responded to claims that he and his wife were delinquent on their taxes, calling the matter a “disagreement” with the IRS about how much was owed. The allegations first surfaced in a recent campaign mailer from the Club for Growth, which also hammered Brizzi in a recent ad for prior statements he made that were critical of President Trump.

While the district has been reliably Republican through the years, Democratic candidate Christina Hale has outpaced her GOP rivals when it comes to campaign cash, with Democrats at the national level targeting this district as one they’re hoping to flip in November.