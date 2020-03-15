IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - After a challenging week in the news, our panel reflects on this week's headlines on the coronavirus epidemic and the political ramifications in Indiana and beyond.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel share their thoughts on who had the best and worst response to the ongoing national concern over the coronavirus.

Join us again next week on IN Focus for a special report on the coronavirus response - as we talk with local officials and experts about the Indiana impact of the global pandemic.

You can watch our program every Sunday at 8:30am on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.