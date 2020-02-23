IN Focus: Young, Braun, Carson discuss election year dynamics in DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, sharing his thoughts on this week's developments in the nation's capital, including the President's back-and-forth with Attorney General William Barr and reports that the acting Director of National Intelligence was ousted for reporting to Congress on intelligence showing that Russia is again working to interfere in the 2020 elections and help re-elect President Trump.

"I'm not surprised that Russia is making attempts to interfere in our election process," said Young. "It's something they've done for years preceding the 2016 election. We need to stay vigilant here. We need to work with and listen to our Intelligence community (and) I intend to be playing an active role in that part."

Concerns over Russian meddling took a new turn on Friday when presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) acknowledged that he was briefed by Congress in recent weeks and told that Russia was also working actively to prop up his campaign.

Sanders continues to lead the Democratic field, with strong showings in the first three contests, and what appears to be a commanding victory for Sanders in Saturday's Nevada caucuses.

But many Democrats are still waiting to see if a moderate will emerge from the field to challenge Sanders.

Thursday, we caught up with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), who says he still hasn't decided which candidate he'll support in the Democratic primary. And despite the division that was apparent on stage at last week's debate, Carson felt it was a worthwhile exchange.

"That's what a democracy is all about. I think that the debate, with so many great minds, forced people to push their policy proposals forward in front of the American people," said Carson.

But as for his favorite candidate? He's still not ready to choose, though he acknowledged speaking with one of the candidates in recent days.

"I love everyone. I love Pete. He's a good friend of mine. He's a Hoosier. I love what Bernie has to say, I love what Elizabeth has to say. I talked to Bloomberg the other day. I think they all show some talent," Carson said.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) was also back in the state this past week, speaking with reporters at an event Thursday afternoon.

"The election will come down to the economy and to the risk you may want to take with what you saw last night versus an agenda that I think is working across the board," said Braun.