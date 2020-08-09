IN Focus: Young, Braun discuss stimulus negotiations, COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the ongoing negotiations over another round of federal stimulus, and the federal government’s response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Our interview with Sen. Young was recorded Thursday morning, two days before the President announced his executive order extending some unemployment benefits, though the order would still provide $200 a month less than the federal government has been providing recent months.

We also asked Sen. Young about the President’s recent remarks on the mounting death toll, in which he said “it is what it is” referring to the 1,000 daily deaths being reported across the country.

“I think all of us in public life should be doing our best to express empathy,” said Young. “I can only speak for myself and try and sympathize… we need to providing all of the reassurance and direct assistance that we can.”

Young has been pushing to include his bi-partisan RESTART Act as part of the latest round of stimulus funding, but negotiations have stalled in recent days.

We also spoke with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who told us he is confident something will emerge from Congress in the coming days and weeks.

“Here in a week to 10 days, there’ll be a package dropped into our lap, and it’ll be take it or leave it,” predicted Braun.