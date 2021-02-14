IN Focus: Young, Braun vote to acquit former President

INDIANAPOLIS – Both of Indiana’s senators voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, with the Senate voting 57-43, ten votes short of the two-thirds majority required to convict.

The former president faced charges that he incited the insurrection at the Capitol in January.

While seven of their fellow Republicans voted to convict the former president, Young and Braun both felt the impeachment process itself was unconstitutional since Trump is no longer in office.

“The riot on January 6th was horrific and should be universally condemned, and while I listened to both President Trump’s defense and the House Managers’ arguments, I believe it is unconstitutional to hold a trial to remove a former President from an office he no longer holds and feel a vote to convict would have deep negative implications for the First Amendment and due process,” said Braun in a written statement on Saturday.

Young also issued a statement after voting ‘not guilty’ on Saturday:

“I remain troubled and saddened by the events leading up to and on the day of the Capitol riots. However, it is improper under the present circumstances for the former president of the United States to be subject to an impeachment trial. “Simply put, the U.S. House of Representatives conducted a rushed and incomplete process for this snap impeachment. In its haste to impeach the former president, the House declined to engage in any fact-finding, investigation, hearing, or testimony before adopting the article of impeachment. Therefore, the former president and his counsel were denied the opportunity to review and test the integrity of the evidence offered against him. “As I warned after the last impeachment, the House majority’s rigged process is creating a dangerous new precedent to weaponize impeachment, a precedent that is increasingly likely to lead to serial impeachments in a polarized America. “Our nation is facing a crisis. It’s time to put this improper impeachment trial behind us and focus on the issues that matter most to the country — bipartisan efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and restore the health of our economy.”

Earlier in the week, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) said Republicans were ignoring a ‘mountain of evidence’ in the trial.

He called the bipartisan vote Saturday a ‘powerful rebuke’ of the former President’s actions even though it wasn’t ultimately enough to convict him on the charges he faced.