INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss his recent travels to Japan and Taiwan, but also faced questions about the latest situation involving a high-ranking federal official’s handling of classified documents, with Mike Pence now apologizing after documents were found in his home in Indiana.

“It is hard to understand how all these classified documents are found in various locations,” Sen. Young said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “As it relates to President Trump, President Biden or Vice President Pence an equal application of the law is appropriate, but I would say with respect to my friend Mike Pence that it was out of an abundance of caution that he reported this to federal authorities.”

In the video above, Young also said it was too early to know if the appointment of another special counsel would be appropriate to investigate the documents found in Pence’s home.

In the video below, Young discusses his trip to Taiwan, and shares his thoughts on the 2024 Senate campaign, with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) running for the seat currently held by Sen. Mike Braun.

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels (R-IN) is also weighing a run for Senate, and met with Young and others in Washington last week, though Young said he’d likely remain neutral in the primary and said he felt confident Republicans would ultimately prevail.