Indiana AG candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel says he supports marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic Indiana Attorney General candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel said Monday that he is for legalizing marijuana in the Hoosier state.

Marijuana is legal in two of Indiana’s neighboring states — Illinois and Michigan.

Related Content Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress

Weinzapfel says he wants marijuana to be legalized and regulated for Indiana’s adult residents. He says this would generate millions of dollars, which could be used for public education while also allowing patients to use marijuana for medical purposes.

“If you’re thinking about veterans who are taking it to treat PTSD or people with a terminal illness that are taking it to relieve their pain, why would these folks be threatened with jail time for possession or use of marijuana? It makes no sense,” said Weinzapfel.

Republican Todd Rokita’s campaign advisor sent a statement saying the former Congressman does not support legalization.

“Rokita backs current state law allowing a judge to issue a conditional discharge for first time small marijuana possession offenses.”