Indiana AG Curtis Hill joins multi-state lawsuit against Google

Google’s offices stand in downtown Manhattan on October 20, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Wednesday joined nine other AGs in filing a lawsuit against Google for “multiple violations of federal and state antitrust laws in connection with its multiple roles in the multibillion-dollar online display advertising industry.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the multistate lawsuit against Google, accusing the search giant of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online advertising industry.

Hill said the lawsuit alleges that Google monopolized – or attempted to monopolize – products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising, which harmed publishers’ abilities to monetize content, increased advertisers’ costs to advertise and directly harmed consumers.

The complaint also alleges that some of Google’s business tactics are misleading.

In October, AG Hill joined a federal antitrust lawsuit against Google. Both lawsuits aim to limit Google’s monopolistic business practices in various online markets, according to Hill’s office.

“It is time for Google’s reign as an untouchable tech monopoly to come to an end,” Hill said in a press release. “Google’s anticompetitive online advertising practices harm everyone who isn’t Google, and we must do everything we can to level the playing field.”

“This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm you, the consumer,” AG Paxton said in the video posted on Twitter.

Google called the claims “meritless” and said the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade.

“These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry,” the company said in statement. “We will strongly defend ourselves from baseless claims in court.”

Along with Texas and Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah have joined the suit, according to the complaint released by Paxton’s office.

Click here to read the full complaint.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Liedtke in San Ramon, California, contributed to this report.