Indiana bill proposes work zone speed cameras in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Should Indiana put cameras in construction zones to protect workers from speeding drivers? That’s what lawmakers will decide for the third time next session.

Republican State Sen. Jon Ford of Terre Haute is yet again pushing this safety measure in 2021.

Not everyone is on board with cameras in construction zones. In fact, 70 percent voted against it in this twitter poll reporter Kayla Sullivan posted Tuesday.

“I get both sides,” said Kurt Holstein, an Indiana resident who saw reporter Kayla Sullivan’s post about the proposal online. “People think it’s more overlook or oversight of what we are doing every day.”

However, Holstein believes this law would achieve its goal of keeping workers safe.

“At the end of the day, you’re probably going to slow down knowing that there’s potentially a ticket coming through, right?” said Holstein.

The bill only allows cameras to take a photo of your license plate, no other identifying factors. Cameras would only capture speeding drivers when workers are present in the work zone. You will also only be ticketed if you are going at least 11 miles per hour over the posted construction zone speed limit.

The first mailed violation is a warning, the second is a $75 fine and it goes up from there. It will not put any points on your license.

“We put appeals processes into the bill so if someone doesn’t feel they were driving that car at that time, there is a process in place where they can appeal,” said Sen. Ford.

Other states have this program and research shows it slows drivers down by about 10 miles per hour. This is the third time Sen. Ford has proposed this bill but is it the charm?

“I’m hoping,” said Ford. “But the goal is always to create the best policy not to generate revenue after this, but for safety.”

As much Holstein doesn’t want more chances to get a ticket, he said he believes this bill would be for the better.

“Because at the end of the day, we do have loved ones that are dying in work zones,” said Holstein.

We reached out to the lawmakers who voted no on this legislation last year. No one has responded to our request for comment.