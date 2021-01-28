Indiana businesses may get to appeal shutdowns during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana business owners may be able to stay open even if a local health department tells them to shut down during a pandemic.

Lawmakers are looking to create an appeal process through elected officials.

Indiana lawmakers are looking to give Hoosier businesses more say in the event of a pandemic closure.

“They don’t have a voice, they don’t have an appeals process, they don’t have anything,” said State Sen. Ron Alting (R) Chair of the Public Policy Committee and Coauthor of SB5.

The legislation allows owners to dispute a health department’s order by taking it to city or county elected officials.

“You should be an elected official, not an appointed one,” said Alting. “Now, that’s not to say that you should not collaborate with your health director, you’d be a fool not to.”

“This is not hyperbole, this bill will cost lives, I need you to understand that,” said Dr. Roland Walker, Health Commissioner of Gary, Indiana. “This bill will cost lives. I will repeat that one more time this bill will cost lives.”

Dr. Walker called this bill a knee-jerk reaction and stresses it will delay or stop what needs to be done to protect people during a pandemic.

“What do you say to claims that this will cost lives?” asked reporter Kayla Sullivan.

“I say that that’s malarky,” said Sen. Alting. “It won’t cost lives. Just like the same gentleman said that this is a knee jerk reaction. Knee jerk reaction? I suggest you go talk to the people that’s filed bankruptcy. That’s 30 percent of small businesses have not made it.”

Democratic State Sen. Jean Breaux voted against the bill. She said now is not the time to take away power from health experts.

“We have to do everything we can to encourage our communities to trust what they say, and I think this diminishes some of that trust so I’m going to vote no,” said Sen. Breaux.

The proposal passed committee 9-1 and it now moves to the full senate for consideration.