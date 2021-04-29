Indiana Congressional members including Sen. Young, Rep. Carson respond to President’s address

Several Congressional members representing Indiana are responding to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress since becoming president.

Sen. Todd Young (R)

Senator Todd Young was one of 20 GOP senators in attendance. He says President Biden’s words do not reflect his actions.

Young posted a video statement on Twitter remarking that the president’s first 100 days in office have been marked by a “take it or leave it” approach.

President Biden’s first 100 days in office has been marked by a take-it-or-leave-it approach on massive, sweeping initiatives that have long been wish list items for the left. pic.twitter.com/OefbXveesK — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 29, 2021

“I was part of a group of 10 Republican senators who tried to get to a place of unity on the president’s COVID-19 relief proposal. He invited us to the Oval Office. He listened. He asked questions, but ultimately he did not budge,” said Young.

“What we got instead was a $1.9 trillion package that was 90% filled with items unrelated to COVID relief.”

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R)

Republican Representative Victoria Spartz was also in attendance. She echoed Sen. Young’s criticism on the president’s bipartisan efforts.

It was an honor to attend @POTUS Biden’s joint address with my fellow members. Unfortunately, his vision is to further centralize & expand federal powers. History repeatedly shows us that centralized governments lead to socialism, less freedoms, more violence & equality in misery — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) April 29, 2021

“If somebody wants to work on bipartisan solutions… You get to the table [with] people from both parties,” said Spartz.

She said about Biden: “He hasn’t even met with the leadership in the House or Republican party. I’m talking about everyone else so I think what kind of bipartisanship it is? I haven’t seen any action except in his last sentence. But it’s all just talking points, so hopefully I’ll be surprised.”

Rep. André Carson (D)

Democratic Representative André Carson had a different take, saying via Twitter that Biden’s address “provided hopeful vision for the future.”

.@POTUS' address tonight provided a hopeful vision for our country's future, and a bold plan to help us get there. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) April 29, 2021

He continued by saying it was wonderful to see “a compassionate, level headed President address Congress and the nation.”

Carson also tipped his hat to Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, calling them trail blazers.