Indiana Democrats call on Republican AG candidate to drop ACA lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party is calling on Republican Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita to commit to removing our state from a lawsuit threatening the Affordable Care Act.

If elected, Rokita has said he will continue with the lawsuit. His opponent, Jonathan Weinzapfel said he will immediately remove Indiana from the litigation if he is chosen for the AG seat.

Healthcare is important at any time but many argue during this pandemic, having reliable access to care is more crucial than ever.

Our two main political parties disagree on how it should be provided.

Republicans want to get rid of the Affordable Care Act because they say it isn’t affordable.

Democrats say the ACA isn’t perfect but they believe it should be something to improve not eliminate.

There’s lots of confusion about what would happen if the ACA is overturned later this year and there isn’t a plan to replace it.

Republicans have yet to release the details about a new health care plan but say it will include coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

Democrats don’t think it will.

“It will put Indiana on the hook for billions and billions of dollars,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody. “Not to mention, revoke the access to healthcare for hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers.”

Rokita didn’t respond to our requests for comment after the state democrat’s press conference calling on him to change is stance on the ACA Friday.

However, when we talked to him about this issue weeks ago he said, “Pre-existing conditions, they need to be protected, and I’m in favor of that and will work towards that but there are all kinds of state based solutions, private sector solutions out there that are bringing costs down, the last thing we need is our healthcare being run by federal bureaucratic democrats.”

During Friday’s event, democrats invited some doctors to weigh in on how the ACA is going.

Those doctors said it has improved access to healthcare, coverage for preexisting conditions and preventative care.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s office responded with a statement today saying, “Braun published an op-ed this week on his healthcare plan which would ensure pre-existing conditions are covered and lower prices through transparency and competition.”

We also reached out to Indiana Republicans. A spokesperson said they weren’t available for comment.