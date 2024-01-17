INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday served as the deadline for Indiana gubernatorial candidates, as well as others running for state office, to file their respective 2023 annual campaign contributions and expenditures reports with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

According to previous reports, a new person will be in the position in November. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, the current Republican governor of Indiana, will not being able to seek reelection in 2024 because of term limits.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office released the official reports on Wednesday afternoon. Look below to see the contributions and expenditures that candidates for Indiana governor reported in 2023 in the order in which they were filed and where that leaves them moving into 2024.

Mike Braun – MIKE BRAUN FOR INDIANA, INC.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. announced in his gubernatorial campaign’s 2023 annual report that in the second half of 2023, Braun’s campaign reported more than $6.7 million in campaign contributions.

On July 1, 2023, Braun’s campaign reported that the campaign had $4,631,156.69 in cash on hand. Through the end of the year, the campaign raised $2,130,041.56, bringing the campaign contributions total in that time period to $6,761,198.25.

From July 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023, Braun’s campaign reportedly spent $2,673,792.92, leaving the campaign with $4,087,405.33 in cash on hand in 2024.

To date, Braun’s campaign has raised $7,282,903.70 and has spent $3,195,498.37.

Jennifer McCormick – McCormick for Governor

As the main Democratic candidate for governor, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, reported more than $318,000 in campaign contributions from Aug. 23, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.

According to the report, McCormick’s campaign started the period on Aug. 23, 2023, with $167,662.13 in cash on hand and raised $150,348.61 through the end of 2023. This brought McCormick’s total campaign contributions to $318,010.74 in that time period.

In that time, McCormick’s campaign reported they spent $116,587.06, leaving the campaign with $201,423.68 in cash on hand in 2024.

To date, McCormick’s campaign has received $486,189.80 in contributions and has spent $284,766.12.

Brad Chambers – Chambers for Indiana

In his campaign’s 2023 annual report, Brad Chambers, the state’s former secretary of commerce, announced that in the second half of 2023, his campaign raised more than $8.2 million in campaign contributions.

From July 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, Chambers’ campaign reported that they raised $8,270,498.37 in contributions. In that same time period, the campaign reportedly spent $5,360,264.12.

This leaves the campaign with $2,910,234.25 in cash on hand in 2024.

Donald Rainwater – Rainwater for Indiana

Between Nov. 7, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023, the campaign of Donald Rainwater, a libertarian running for Indiana governor, reported more than $14,700 in campaign contributions.

According to the report, Rainwater started the time period with $12,117.08 in cash on hand on Nov. 7, 2023. Since then, Rainwater’s campaign raised $2,628.22 through the end of the year to end 2023 with $14,745.30 in campaign contributions.

In that time period, Rainwater’s campaign reported that they spent $1,724.77, leaving the campaign with $13,020.53 in cash on hand to start 2024.

To date, Rainwater’s campaign has received $17,694.45 in contributions and has spent $4,573.92.

Suzanne Crouch – Friends of Suzanne Crouch

In her most recent campaign contributions report, Suzanne Crouch, the former Indiana lieutenant governor, announced that she had reported more than $5.1 million in contributions in the second half of 2023.

According to the report, this comes after Crouch’s campaign began with $3,879,954.87 in cash on hand starting on July 1, 2023. In the rest of 2023, the campaign raised $1,279,024.73, totaling the campaign’s contributions at $5,158,979.60

In that same period, officials from Crouch’s campaign reported that she had spent $1,388,641.97, giving the campaign $3,770,337.63 in cash on hand to enter into 2024.

To date, the Crouch campaign has reported that it has received $5,592,150.99 in contributions and it has spent $1,821,813.36,

Curtis Hill – Curtis Hill for Indiana

In his 2023 campaign contributions report, Curtis Hill, the former Indiana Attorney General, reported more than $393,000 in contributions in the second half of 2023.

According to the report, Hill started the period on July 1, 2023, with $19,177.91 in cash on hand and raised $374,071.69 throughout the last portion of 2023. This brings Hill’s total campaign contributions from July 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, to $393,249.60.

In that same time period, Hill’s campaign reported that they spent $269,955.37, leaving the campaign with $123,294.23 in cash on hand in 2024.

To date, the Hill campaign has reported that it has received $394,212.59 in contributions and it has spent $270,918.36.

Eric Doden – Doden for Indiana

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, announced that in the second half of 2023, more than $4.1 million in campaign contributions were reported.

According to the report, Doden reported $3,774,288.55 in cash on hand on July 1, 2023. Since then, and through Dec. 31, 2023, Doden’s campaign raised $397,652.36, bringing Doden’s total campaign contributions to $4,171,940.91 in that time period.

In that time period, Doden’s campaign reported that they have spent $3,133,888.07, leaving the campaign with $1,038,052.84 in cash on hand to start 2024.

To date, Doden’s campaign has raised $5,037,224.89 and has spent $3,999,172,05.

Jamie Reitenour – Jamie Reitenour for Indiana Governor

As of Wednesday afternoon, a 2023 annual report had not been submitted by the Jamie Reitenour campaign to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to the Reitenour campaign, as well as the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office for comment.

According to previous reports, the deadline for a major politician party candidate for governor to file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for the verification of petition signatures is at 12 p.m. on Feb. 6.