Indiana House considers fetal remains bill

The fetal remains bill is on third reading in the house. If approved by both chambers, it will head to the Governor's desk. If signed, it will go into effect July 1.

This bill allows a woman to bring the remains of an abortion back to the clinic to be cremated or buried, but it's not a requirement.

The woman would check a box on what she wishes while filling out paperwork that was already required before this bill.

Those in favor say this gives women more options during an abortion. Those against it say it shames her and makes her feel more guilt for the abortion.

