Indiana lawmakers debate extending needle exchange programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Proposals to extend needle exchange programs are being debated at the Indiana Statehouse.

As it stands now, they are set to expire next year. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says he is pleased this measure is moving forward at the Statehouse.

He credits the program for helping the state resolve an HIV crisis in 2015. We talked to the Marion County Safe Syringe Program about its success so far.

It has been operating for about a year now and health officials hope the state allows it to continue beyond 2021.

