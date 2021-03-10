Indiana lawmakers look for public feedback on redistricting with new online tool

INDIANAPOLIS — Later this year, lawmakers will redraw district maps across the state, and they’re asking for community feedback with the help of a new online tool.

It’s called “District-R.”

It’s a website that allows the public to redesign districting maps in their state based on research anyone can understand.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has said lawmakers want to make the redistricting process as transparent as possible.

This new online tool is just one way they hope to do that.

