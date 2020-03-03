Indiana 1 step closer to increasing age for nicotine use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indiana House and Senate passed their own versions of the tobacco, vaping and e-cigarette bills Tuesday.

Now, there's just one more vote left on the topic before a final version would head to Governor Holcomb's desk.

The measure as it stands now would increase penalties for those who sell tobacco products to people under 21 years old, those who buy those products for minors and those who choose to use the products under age. It also requires new tobacco businesses to be built at least 1,000 feet away from schools.

Kayla Sullivan talked with a local tobacco store manager and a smoker who just turned 21 about how they feel about the state's bills. They're already adjusting to the federal law that was enacted recently.

