INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Indiana lawmakers gave insight into how they’d like to move ahead with ways to control Medicaid expenses.

At the Dentons Legislative Conference, some Republicans said they’re concerned Medicaid is going to outpace the cost of education in the next several years. In response to this concern, the General Assembly formed a Medicaid Oversight Committee this year to review any expansion of Medicaid Services.

Still, Republicans argue there are several other ways of tackling expenses, and that the current Medicaid funding model is simply not sustainable. Addressing an audience of dozens of people, State Rep. Craig Snow said he anticipates lawmakers will create a legislative study committee to look into long-term solutions.

“I think it warrants that for sure,” Snow said. “We don’t want to leave out anyone of course, everyone’s important, but at the end of the day, we got to figure out how we’re going to pay for these things. That’s my biggest concern is trying to figure out how do you pay for it,”

State Sen. Travis Holdman said lawmakers could soon put Medicaid dollars for nursing homes and assisted living facilities under a microscope. ”Since that’s a big chunk of that Medicaid budget, it behooves us to take a stronger look at that program itself,” Holdman said.

Democrats, however, said they question whether or not current Medicaid funding models are actually unsustainable. State Rep. Greg Porter said that, in the past two years, roughly $700 million set aside for Medicaid ended up back in the state’s General Fund. ”If it’s that bad, why do we keep reverting dollars to the general fund to help build a billion-dollar, 2-billion-dollar surplus?” Porter asked.

Rep. Porter pointed to the state’s reimbursement rate for ABA therapy, which went down this year from roughly $91 to $68 dollars per hour — a rate Porter said could have been avoided had fewer Medicaid dollars been reverted.

”Are we essentially throwing away a segment of our population because people are worried about Medicaid and the costs of it?” Porter asked. “We have to discontinue doing things on the cheap when it comes to taking care of Hoosiers and healthcare.”

As for the Medicaid Oversight Committee, Rep. Porter shared concerns it could ultimately be a tool to divert Medicaid funding elsewhere. However, Sen. Holdman argued that is not the case, and that the committee aims to be more effective in delivering services.