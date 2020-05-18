Indiana Supreme Court declines Gov. Holcomb’s request to rule on replacing suspended AG Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Supreme Court announced a decision Monday to decline Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request to tell him whether state Attorney General Curtis Hill will lose his office following his law license suspension for groping a state legislator and three other women.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office asked the court for the ruling a day after it released a decision suspending Hill’s law license for 30 days effective May 18.

State law requires the attorney general to be “duly licensed to practice law in Indiana,” but it doesn’t specify whether the person can continue serving under a temporary suspension.

The court Monday said it would be “inappropriate” to intervene in this case.

“These issues were not litigated by the parties and are extraneous to our disciplinary opinion, making intervention inappropriate,” the order reads in part. “Moreover, courts generally should not issue advisory opinions…or decide issues if there is no case or controversy before them.”

Curtis Hill – Indiana Supre… by Greg Margason on Scribd

Last week, Hill announced the appointment of his chief deputy to oversee the attorney general’s office until his suspension ends June 17. But the governor’s motion argued that state law doesn’t allow anyone other than the governor to fill a vacancy in the office of state government’s top lawyer.

Because the Indiana Supreme Court declined to intervene, it likely means Hill’s appointment will stand and Hill will resume his roll once his suspension is completed.

“Curtis Hill remains the duly-elected Attorney General for the state of Indiana and the work of his office will continue uninterrupted,” Hill’s office said in a statement.

Republicans will decide at their convention next month whether to nominate Hill for re-election or someone else.

FOX59 has reached out to Gov. Holcomb’s office for a response.