INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday adopted a special resolution calling on the City government to have “Black Lives Matter” painted on a downtown street.

The City-County Council is proposing the “message condemning racism and inequality” be painted on Indiana Avenue, between West Street and Paca Street.

@IndyCouncil has adopted a Special Resolution calling the City government to convey a message condemning racism and inequality by the painting of "Black Lives Matter" on Indiana Avenue, between its intersection with West Street and its intersection with Paca Street — Indianapolis City-County Council (@IndyCouncil) July 13, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.