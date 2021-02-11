Indy community urges lawmakers to lay off local government

INDIANAPOLIS – Should Indiana state lawmakers step away from trying to regulate local government? A letter from the Indianapolis community says yes.

“We need a better partnership,” said Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce Chief Policy Officer Mark Fisher.

The Indy Chamber originated and helped circulate the letter to lawmakers urging them to resist interfering with local government. More than 60 Indy businesses and non-profits signed on.

“We certainly want to take their thoughts and ideas into consideration and are doing that but with some of these bills there’s some compelling reasons to try and move them forward,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray.

Just this session, lawmakers proposed to shift oversight of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from the mayor to a governor appointed board and they went against Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto on a bill that bans local government from regulating tenant-landlord matters.

However— lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have spoken against this.

“I am really tired of that kind of legislation and we seem to be doing more and more of it,” said State Sen. Vaneta Becker (R) Evansville.

“We usually, I thought, took as a general guiding principle that we believe the government closest to the people is the best,” said State Sen. Tim Lanane (D) Anderson.

Another bill stops local government from regulating the design of residential structures.

“You cannot put kind of a one size fits all because what is good for Gary, Indiana is probably going to be a lot different than what’s good for Zionsville, Indiana,” said Jason Shelley, Executive Director of the American Institute of Architects. “Indiana has so many wonderful communities, unique communities, and just allowing those local communities to not have any impact or any say on what their communities look like would be a disaster in our opinion.”

Sen. Bray said the state getting involved with Indy makes sense in some situations.

“We have an awful lot of state assets here, it is very much an economic hub for not only central Indiana but the entire state, and so there’s a lot of investment that the state of Indiana has in it,” said Bray.

The Indy Chamber said the state needs to trust government closest to the people knows best.

“We need locally based solutions that have the support and buy in of the local community,” said Fisher.