Lawmakers look to fix landlord-tenant law

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana lawmakers are working to fix a controversial landlord-tenant law passed last session.

It was vetoed by the governor over fears it would cause more evictions during the pandemic.

The General Assembly overturned the veto this year and vowed to instead pass another bill to address some of the issues in it.

SEA 148 was drafted before the pandemic so it doesn’t take into account the number of people who have lost their jobs and the fact both landlords and renters are suffering right now. Fair housing advocates say House Bill 1541 is a chance for lawmakers to finally address all of that.

Prosperity Indiana says new data from EvicitonLab shows 4,456 evictions have been filed in Indiana since lawmakers voted to overturn the governor’s veto on SEA 148 in Mid-February.

“That’s over 1,000 per week,” said Prosperity Indiana’s Policy Director Andrew Bradley.

He said HB 1541 could help but has a long way to go.

“It at least provides that measure of additional protection against retaliation,” said Bradley.

The bill gets rid of vague language restricting any kind of local government interference in landlord-tenant relationships.

There’s also an amendment that forbids landlords from trying to waive away anti-retaliation protections through a lease or contract with the tenant.

“I don’t think that we should be overturning local ordinances,” explained Republican State Sen. Vaneta Becker. “But I do think this amendment and this bill does help a little bit. And for those reasons, I will support this bill.”

The bill passed unanimously through committee even though some senators on both sides want some changes. They plan to propose amendments on second reading.

Bradley said one big issue with the current law is that it allows for what’s called an emergency possession.

“That means a landlord can put a notice on your door saying you have to vacate within 72 hours really providing not a lot of time to prepare,” said Bradley.

Bradley says right now, landlords could tell renters to get out just because they reported issues with the property under the guise that they would fix the problems.

“We’ve heard stories of people who have been living in mold, who have had faulty wiring hanging from the ceiling, even bat infestation within an apartment building,” explained Bradley.

He says he will continue gathering data on this to keep people informed about evictions in Indiana but hopes lawmakers don’t wait for more numbers.

“The issue isn’t gonna go away,” said Bradley.

He said research shows that it’s evident evictions are impacting black and brown Hoosiers the most.

For more on some of the issues fair housing advocates have with SEA 148, click here.