Marion County Clerk’s Office investigates why some ballots didn’t make it to voters

INDIANAPOLIS —The Marion County clerk’s office is working with the post office to find out what happened to several missing ballots.

Those voters now have to request new ones.

“All I want to do is do my civic duty and vote,” said Robert Armstrong, a Marion County voter.

Armstrong submitted a request with his wife for an absentee ballot months ago. She got her ballot mailed back in September but he is still waiting.

“I feel like there is something definitely, definitely wrong,” said Armstrong.

He’s not the only one, we’ve heard from about a dozen voters with the same story.

The Marion County Clerk’s office has too — but didn’t have a number on how many people are impacted.

“We’ve gotten some people,” said Deputy Director Russell Hollis. “Not a lot.”

When asked how it happened, Hollis said he doesn’t know yet.

“We are still looking and working with the post office to see exactly where those ballots are so I do not have an answer just yet,” said Hollis.

But he said you still have plenty of time to request a new ballot. You just have to invalidate the old one by filling out a form.

“That turnaround time has been fairly quick,” said Hollis.

If you haven’t gotten your ballot yet, you can request the form to get a new one online, over the phone, or in person. This form will make the original ballot that didn’t get mailed to you no longer usable and will give you a new barcode for your ballot and return envelope. Once you fill out the form, you can either return it in person, via email at Elections@Indy.gov or mail it.

Click here for more online resources regarding mail-in absentee ballots in Indiana.

Though the clerk’s office said the form will come in time to fill out and mail back, Armstrong isn’t so sure. He’s worried he will have to risk his health to go in person. He’s at high risk for COVID-19.

“If push comes to shove, I will vote in person,” said Armstrong.

The clerk’s office recommends getting your ballot in the mail at least two weeks before Election Day to be sure it makes it in time.

So far, Marion County has received more than 86,000 absentee ballot requests.

“Do you think it could just be high volume that might be attributed to some of these errors?” asked reporter Kayla Sullivan.

“You know, I’m not exactly sure yet,” said Russell. “That’s possible, but we are not sure.”

We will continue following this story for more.